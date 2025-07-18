HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Watch Live
SEE ALL
Cricket
Global Super League, 2025
Guyana Amazon Warriors
(0)
0/0
Rangpur Riders
Yet to Bat
Golf
Barracuda Championship 2025
Day 2
Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) - Truckee, Cal
Cricket
India Women tour of England, 2025
England Women
India Women
Cricket
World Championship of Legends, 2025
West Indies Champions
South Africa Champions
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Vegas Vikings
Miami Blaze
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Caribbean Tigers
Grand Cayman Falcons
Cricket
World Championship of Legends, 2025
England Champions
Australia Champions
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Vegas Vikings
Florida Lions
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Cayman Bay Stingrays
Boca Raton Trailblazers
Cricket
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore
Malaysia
Cricket
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club
City Cricket Club
Cricket
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks
Boost Defenders
Cricket
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong, China
Samoa
Cricket
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Nigeria
Namibia A
Cricket
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
Western Warriors-W
Cricket
Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Bahrain
Malawi
Cricket
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club
Nabajyoti Club
Cricket
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Mahe Megalo Strikers
Genid Yanam Royals
Cricket
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
DJK Munich-W
Cricket
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis-e-Ainak Knights
Speen Ghar Tigers
Cricket
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates
Uganda
Cricket
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Western Warriors-W
DJK Munich-W
Cricket
Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Malawi
Rwanda
Cricket
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors
Villianur Mohit Kings
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Grand Cayman Falcons
Florida Lions
Cricket
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
Western Warriors-W
Cricket
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
DJK Munich-W
Cricket
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Stack CC
Tally Rangers
Football
J League 2025
Shonan Bellmare
Cerezo Osaka
Football
UEFA Women's EURO 2025
France Women
Germany Women
Cricket
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore
Hong Kong, China
Baseball
Major League Baseball, 2025
Arizona Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals
MotoGP
GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA
Day 2
Automotodrom Brno
Golf
The Open Championship
Day 3
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Motorsports
E1 Monaco GP
Session 3 - Group Races
Monaco
Motorsports
E1 Monaco GP
Session 4 - Race Off
Monaco
Motorsports
E1 Monaco GP
Session 5 - Finals
Monaco
Cricket
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Vegas Vikings
(10)
68/5
Caribbean Tigers
(5.1)
69/0
POPULAR
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
28 Jun - 22 Jul, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul - 23 Jul, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul - 18 Jul, 2025
World Championship of Legends 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
13:21
Pakistan Champions beat England Champions by 5 runs | Match 1
PREVIEW
01:03
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
SPECIAL
05:44
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
SPECIAL
04:25
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
FLASHBACK
01:31
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
FLASHBACK
03:57
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
FLASHBACK
01:20
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
FLASHBACK
02:19
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
01:40
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
01:52
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.