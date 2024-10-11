Stay ahead of every game. The modern athlete demands more than just the essentials. Vertex brings the best of comfort and flexibility, allowing you to move with confidence during high-intense activities. The 2-way stretch fabric provides flexibility that makes you ready to seize the game. Soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfortable. 2-way stretch that sets it apart from the rest. Quick-dry material so you won't need to sweat it. Durable quality that is designed to endure.