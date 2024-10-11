Never settle for anything less. Apex is built for performers who stay on the top of all ranks and charts. With breathable fabric that cools the body down, this vest is made with quick-drying material that keeps you focused for the next challenge. Soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfy at the gym. Quick-dry material so you won't need to sweat it. Light wear that's built for heavy lifters. Durable quality that sets it apart from the rest.