The Recovery Flared Yoga pants tights are made in soft polyester-spandex fabric for soft and comfortable feel. Flared cut with a comfortable fit and side pockets.
Material and Care
• 81% POLYESTER;19% SPANDEX WITH FOUR-WAY STRETCH
• AEROPLUS FABRIC FOR SWEAT WICKING AND EASY DRYING
• SIDE POCKETS FOR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
• HEAT PRESSED BRANDING AND LABELS FOR MINIMUM INTERFERENCE
• SUPER SOFT TOUCH AND FEEL
• BROAD ELASTIC AGED WAISTBAND FOR MAXIMUM SUPPORT
• COUNTRY OF PRODUCTION: INDIA
Perfect For:
• Multi-utility wear, great to wear to the gym or wear out.
Size & Fit:
• The Model is 5’9 and is wearing size Large