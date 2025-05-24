The Recovery Flared Yoga pants tights are made in soft polyester-spandex fabric for soft and comfortable feel. Flared cut with a comfortable fit and side pockets.

Material and Care

• 81% POLYESTER;19% SPANDEX WITH FOUR-WAY STRETCH

• AEROPLUS FABRIC FOR SWEAT WICKING AND EASY DRYING

• SIDE POCKETS FOR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

• HEAT PRESSED BRANDING AND LABELS FOR MINIMUM INTERFERENCE

• SUPER SOFT TOUCH AND FEEL

• BROAD ELASTIC AGED WAISTBAND FOR MAXIMUM SUPPORT

• COUNTRY OF PRODUCTION: INDIA

Perfect For:

• Multi-utility wear, great to wear to the gym or wear out.

Size & Fit:

• The Model is 5’9 and is wearing size Large