These Alcis men's track pants in green are the perfect blend of style and comfort. Made with 90% polyester & 10% Spandex, these track pants feature the Anti-Statix and Drytech+ technologies to keep you fresh and dry throughout your workout. The slim-fit design lends a flattering silhouette, while the elasticated waist and drawstring fastening ensure a secure and comfortable fit. The track pants feature two side pockets and one back pocket for functionality.