Introducing our Oversized T-Shirt, expertly crafted from premium 200 GSM cotton fabric for superior comfort and durability. Enhanced with an anti-bacterial finish, this tee ensures you stay fresh throughout your day. Featuring high-quality dyeing techniques for vibrant and long-lasting color, its oversized fit offers a modern, relaxed look perfect for any casual occasion. Elevate your wardrobe with this essential piece that combines style, comfort, and functionality.