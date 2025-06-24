Make a bold statement with the Silence Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Inspired by the powerful moments where the team lets their performance speak louder than words, this tee embodies the idea of letting the action do the talking. The word 'Silence' in a striking design captures the essence of confidence, strength, and focus. The Sunrisers Hyderabad logo on the back adds a touch of pride to this bold piece of fan apparel.Made from 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, this tee offers both comfort and durability, making it perfect for everyday wear. Whether you're at a match or casually out and about, this officially licensed merchandise allows you to showcase your support for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a sleek and stylish way.