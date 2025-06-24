Celebrate in style with the Longsleeve Celebration Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad, inspired by Abhishek Sharma's trademark celebration. Known for his electrifying and iconic celebration, this tee brings that same energy and excitement to your fan wardrobe. The bold design captures the essence of the celebration, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad logo on the back shows off your team pride.Made from 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, this longsleeve tee offers maximum comfort and breathability, making it perfect for cooler match days or everyday wear. Whether you're reliving the iconic moment or showing your support for your favorite team, this officially licensed merchandise lets you wear the celebration with pride.