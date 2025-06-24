Unleash the power and energy of Sunrisers Hyderabad with the Kateramma Kodukulu Tee. Featuring vibrant player designs of Klaasen, Abhishek, and Head, this tee celebrates the dynamic performances of these key players. The bold Sunrisers font on the chest showcases your unwavering team pride, making it the perfect addition to any fan's wardrobe. The grey body and black sleeves create a sleek and modern look, while the tee is crafted with 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, ensuring ultimate comfort and breathability. Whether you're cheering from the stands or casually out and about, this officially licensed merchandise lets you represent your favorite team in style.