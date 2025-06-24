Ignite your passion for the game with the Emberstrike Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Featuring the bold Sunrisers font on the chest, this tee captures the fiery spirit of the team. The classy and striking design integrates the iconic SRH logo, creating a seamless blend of style and team pride. Perfect for any fan looking to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in a modern, dynamic way.Made with 100% polyester and Dry-FIT technology, this tee offers superior moisture-wicking properties, keeping you cool and comfortable whether you're training, cheering from the stands, or out with friends. The lightweight and breathable fabric ensures you stay dry and fresh, making it the perfect choice for active days or casual wear.