Take your fan gear to new heights with the Eagle Regular Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad. This bold and stylish tee features a striking design with the Sunrisers text and an eagle head graphic on the front, proudly declaring the team's legacy with the phrase Rising Since 2013. On the back, the Orange Army slogan completes the look, showcasing the spirit and unity of Sunrisers fans. Made from 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, this tee offers a lightweight, breathable feel, perfect for staying comfortable while cheering on your team. Whether you're at the stadium or out with friends, this officially licensed merchandise is the ultimate way to display your team pride.