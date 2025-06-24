Celebrate history in the making with the 287 Record Breaking Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad. This bold and stylish tee commemorates the highest T20 score ever by a team, featuring the iconic numbers 2, 8, 7 in a classic, eye-catching design on the front. The Sunrisers Hyderabad logo proudly displayed on the back symbolizes the team's groundbreaking achievement.Made from 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, this tee combines comfort, breathability, and durability, making it perfect for every fan. Whether you're at the game, out with friends, or just lounging at home, this officially licensed merchandise lets you wear a piece of history while showing off your team pride.