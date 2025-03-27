Sporty chic meets fierce fandom. This navy blue Punjab Kings tee is a must-have for female fans who want to show off their passion for the game in style. Made from polyester, this regular-fit tee is perfect for all-day wear and easy to care for. The eye-catching printed pattern adds a touch of flair to your outfit, making you stand out from the crowd. Whether you're cheering on your team at the game or running errands around town, this tee will keep you looking chic and confident.