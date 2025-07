PRODUCT STORY

This Big Logo Tee from our Essentials+ range is pretty hard to ignore. Chunky PUMA branding in a rubber and foil print combo is seen, and heard, across the chest.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cotton: Cotton in PUMA products comes from farms with a focus on sustainable farming such as water efficiency and soil health protection. Learn more: https://about.puma.com/forever-better

DETAILS