<h3> PRODUCT STORY </h3><p>Simple style exudes confidence Ğ and this understated tee is the epitome of cool. You can wear it with pride, knowing your fashion choices are helping to support the Forever Better Initiative.</p><h3> FEATURES & BENEFITS </h3><ul><li>By buying cotton products from PUMA, youÕre supporting more sustainable cotton farming. Learn more at PUMA.COM/FOREVERBETTER</li></ul><h3> DETAILS </h3><ul><li>Regular fit</li><li>Ribbed crew neck</li><li>PUMA No. 1 Logo rubber print at left chest</li><li>Cotton and elastane</li></ul>