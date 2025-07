Some of the games best phrases are brought to life in this Slogan Series. Keep it casual and pair with good sneakers. If You Know, You Know.

For: Unisex

Fabric: 100% Bio Washed Premium Cotton Fabric

Fit Type: Regular Fit: Our regular fit garments are made to fit comfortably on your body without too much stress on either your shoulders or your chest. Super casual and easy to pull off wherever you go.

Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron. Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment.

Pre-Shrunk: Our merchandise is pre-shrunk at the fabric stage itself reducing garment shrinkage after washing drastically!

Team: National Basketball Association