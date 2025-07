We bring you classic NBA colours and Styles with our varsity range. Expect colourful T-Shirts/ Prints, Signature Logo's, Team Colours and bold Typography. Varsity is the simplest way to sport your favourite team and can be worn on or off the court. The Classic Crest T-Shirt is the simplest way to sport your favourite team. Why settle for basics?

For: Men

Fabric: Material: 100% Bio Washed Premium Cotton Fabric

Fit Type: Regular Fit: Our regular fit garments are made to fit comfortably on your body without too much stress on either your shoulders or your chest. Super casual and easy to pull off wherever you go.

Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron. Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers