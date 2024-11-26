Gear up for the ICC World Cup 2023 with this stylish blue Team India T-Shirt. Designed by a renowned sports brand, this t-shirt features a captivating all-over print and rib cuff detailing, adding a trendy touch to your sports wardrobe. Show your support for Team India with pride as you sport the iconic Team India and ICC World Cup 2023 logos. Crafted with premium quality materials, this t-shirt ensures comfort and durability throughout the tournament. Join the cricket frenzy and showcase your love for the game with this must-have Team India T-Shirt. Get yours today and be a part of the action!