A LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE TEE FOR EVERY TRAVEL.

Wherever your cricket adventures take you, stay comfortable in this tee. Part of the travel range adidas India Cricket makes for the national team, it will keep you comfortable in soft cotton jersey fabric. Highlight your love for cricket with the BCCI logo and signature adidas branding. Made with 100% cotton this product has been sourced through Better Cotton. Better Cotton is sourced via a chain of custody model called mass balance.