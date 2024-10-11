Coolly navigate the ups and downs. No matter whether your fitness workout is intensifying or slowing down, Rush understands every challenge you throw its way. Optimised for both comfort and performance, it makes sure you stay unruffled no matter what. It features breathable microfiber that's easy to care for, skin-friendly, quick-dry, lightweight, and stretchable. Soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfortable. Self Jacquard design for a neat and stylish look. Quick-dry material so your sweat gets wicked off. Durable quality that is designed to last hardcore workouts.