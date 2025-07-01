Upgrade your athletic gear with this awesome, stylish dark blue printed tee. Crafted from a blend of polycotton, it's the ultimate training tee for high-performance athletes. The regular fit and breathable fabric ensure you stay cool and comfortable during intense workouts, both indoors and outdoors. Whether you're dressing it up or down, this tee offers the perfect balance of style and comfort for any occasion. Power up your game, elevate your performance, and stand out from the competition with this Gujarat Titans tee.