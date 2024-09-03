Check out our range of official FC Barcelona merchandise that shows off the pride of Catalan! Barca has consistently been a prime contender in the La Liga and Champions Leage and is one of the most widely supported clubs in the world. Mes que un club! For: Mens Fabric: 100% Premium Bio-Washed Cotton Fit Type: Regular FIt Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron. Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment. Pre-Shrunk: Pre-Shrunk: Our merchandise is pre-shrunk at the fabric stage itself reducing garment shrinkage after washing drastically! Brand: FC Barcelona