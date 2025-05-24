Show your support for Chennaiyin FC with this stylish Blue casual cotton tee, designed for comfort and style. Featuring the club's iconic logo on the front, this tee proudly displays the team's spirit and passion. With the bold "ALL IN FOR CHENNAIYIN" motto for the 2024-25 season, it embodies the resilience and determination of the Chennaiyin FC players. Crafted from soft, breathable cotton, this tee is perfect for everyday wear, whether you're cheering from the stands or showing your pride in the streets. Wear it with pride and join the Blue Tigers in their journey to victory!