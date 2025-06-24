Upgrade your activewear collection with this women's solid t-shirt from ALCIS that offers the perfect blend of fashion and function. The combination of 95% polyester 5% spandex ensures a soft and smooth feel against your skin while providing excellent durability. The innovative DryTech+ technology wicks away moisture, ensuring you stay fresh all day. It also features our Anti-Statix technology, which keeps the t-shirt from clinging to the body & ensures a put-together look while staying active.