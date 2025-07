A graphic t-shirt for fans of the Mercedes - AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Celebrate the Mercedes - AMG Petronas Formula One Team in this t-shirt from adidas Motorsports. The all-cotton build is all about comfort, while the ribbed crewneck keeps the fit snug. The Mercedes - AMG Petronas Formula One Team logo on the chest, 3-Stripes on the shoulders and the 3 Bar Logo on the chest provide an authentic finish.