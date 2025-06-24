Step back in time with the Retro Striped Sweatshirt from Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring a classic retro design with bold stripes for a vintage-inspired look. The iconic SRH logo is proudly displayed on the chest, adding a touch of team pride to this timeless style. Whether you're reliving the team's legendary moments or simply enjoying a day out, this sweatshirt is the perfect blend of retro flair and modern comfort. Crafted from 100% French soft Terry cotton and 220GSM fabric, this sweatshirt offers ultimate warmth, softness, and durability. Ideal for cooler weather, it provides a cozy fit that's perfect for both lounging and supporting your team during the match.