Macmerise Stickers are created for all the fanatics who love to mark all their belongings with their all time favorite characters, phrases and images. Stickers are made of High Quality vinyl with matte finish and can be applied of any surface with utmost ease. Likewise they are easy to remove and residue free. The strong adhesive used in the vinyl increases their longevity. Size: All Small StickOns fit within 7 X 7cm area