Color: White Closer: Lace-up Sole: EVA Upper: Knitted Fabric, Pu/Lycra Insock: Ortholite Foam A pair of knitted running shoes,lave-up Cushioned footbed make it shock absorbing & provide cool & comfortable enviroment Lightweight knit textile wraps your foot in breathable comfort Regular styling,slip-on detail TPU cage for superior lockdown Lightweight and adaptive EVA sole provides superior energy return,cushioning and support