UPPER - Knitted Upper and PU MIDSOLE - EVA OUTSOLE- TPR INSOLE - MEMORY TECH FOAM Extra Cushioned footbed Lightweight knit textile wraps your foot in breathable comfort. Closure - Lace up PU panel for snug fit and extra support. Textured outsole Light -weight and durable shoe. TPR outsole creates durability and traction for high-mileage training. Memory foam insole makes it soft and responsive and puts more springiness in your step.