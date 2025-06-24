The Cultsportone Dart running shoe adds functionality and style to your running routine.Designed with breathable mesh, the engineered upper enhances your comfort during long running sessions. Added protection is given to your toes by fusing in the toe area. This shoe features a rubberised EVA outsole with a high abrasion compound that ensures durability at every pace, and a heel collar that protects the ankle. Superior cushioning and rebound are provided by German-engineered insoles. Take to the streets in this shoe that seamlessly blends style and functionality.