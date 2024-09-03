Introducing the Manchester City FC Athleisure Shorts, a perfect blend of comfort and style for passionate fans. Crafted in sleek black, these shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable whether you're hitting the gym or cheering from the stands. Featuring bold side stripes adorned with the iconic CITY lettering, they proudly display your allegiance to the Citizens. These shorts offer a personalized fit for all-day comfort. Elevate your athleisure game with the Manchester City FC Athleisure Shorts and show your support for the club in style.