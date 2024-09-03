Score goals in style with our Juventus Club Shorts. These black shorts, accentuated by a crisp white drawcord, boast a sleek look that matches your enthusiasm for the game. Featuring the iconic white Juventus logo badge on the left, these shorts are a symbol of your unwavering support for the team. With two bone pockets on the back, they offer both functionality and fashion. Crafted for optimal performance, these shorts are your ticket to play in comfort while showcasing your team pride. Elevate your game with Juventus Club Shorts, the ultimate choice for passionate fans.