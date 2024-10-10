The Alpha 33 Shorts are made for those who lead from the front. Inspired by Hardik Pandya’s signature number, these shorts represent intent, drive and the mindset to always push forward. Crafted with lightweight, breathable fabric and 2-way stretch, they offer the flexibility and comfort you need to move freely through every session. The moisture-wicking finish helps you stay cool and focused, even when the pace picks up. The fit is athletic and clean, designed to support every rep, sprint and step.