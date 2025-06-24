Whether it's a workout or leisure day, these shorts will go far for you, giving you unmatched comfort and style. These ALCIS Short are up for any of your spontaneous decisions. Comes with fabric that manages moisture to keep you dry all day. ALCIS Shorts have 1. Drytech for faster sweat evaporation 2. Anti-Statix for comfort against static cling 3. Stretch-X stretchable apparel for comfort