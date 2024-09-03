Introducing the vibrant Kerala Blasters FC Scarf. A bold yellow canvas accentuated by intricate blue details. The iconic KERALA BLASTERS is intricately woven in blue, centered proudly with the majestic komban. Adorning the left, the revered Kerala Blasters logo, while the right boasts the emblem of SIX5SIX. At its base, a striking elephant eye-inspired pattern adds a touch of fierce elegance. This scarf is more than a garment; it's a symbol of unwavering support and pride for the Kerala Blasters FC.