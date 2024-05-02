Rule the Game in Blue with this Punjab Kings Polo T-Shirt. Make a bold statement with this blue polo T-shirt that's fit for a king. Featuring a regular comfortable fit and a striking printed pattern, it's the perfect choice for any stylish sports fanatic looking to conquer the field or take their fashion game to the next level. Crafted from soft cotton and suitable for any occasion, this tee is the ultimate way to show your allegiance to the Punjab Kings.