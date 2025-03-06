<h3>PRODUCT STORY</h3>Look "On point" and ready with the Collar Tipping Heather Men's Polo a must have wardrobe essential staple which is equipped with our EVERFRESH Technology a quattro acting ecofriendly tech which combats odor, prevents growth of bacteria, with the highly lucrative anti-microbial finish.<h3>DETAILS</h3><ul><li>Fit Type-Slim fit</li><li>Ribbed collar & Sleeves</li><li>Curved Hem</li><li>Embroidered PUMA insignia at the front</li><li>Two button placket</li><li>Heather textured fabric</li><li>EVERFRESH Technology</li><li>Flatlock stitching for anti-friction</li></ul>