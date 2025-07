Champion-Inspired Detailing With javelin-inspired streaks across the sleeves and shoulders, this polo captures the kinetic force of Neeraj Chopra in motion. A sleek black body grounds the energy with understated power.

Comfort with an Edge Stitched in breathable polyester pique with a ribbed poly flat knit collar and half-zip neck, this regular-fit polo balances sport and style — ideal for both high-performance and everyday flex.