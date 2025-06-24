Elevate your style game with our Los Angeles Lakers Performance Polo! This vibrant purple polo, accented with sleek yellow & white tape on collar and sleeves; not only exudes sporty elegance but also brings the Lakers spirit to life. With the iconic Lakers logo proudly emblazoned on the left chest and the NBA logo on the right, this polo is a must-have for every die-hard fan. Perfect for game nights or a casual day out, it adds a dash of athletic flair to your wardrobe. Get ready to score compliments and show off your team pride. For: Men Fabric: Poly Rice Knit Fit Type: Regular Fit Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron. Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment. Pre-Shrunk: Pre-Shrunk: Our merchandise is pre-shrunk at the fabric stage itself reducing garment shrinkage after washing drastically! Brand: National Basketball Association Colour: Purple