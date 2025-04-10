CHANNEL YOUR INNER CHAMPION IN NAVY BLUE. Step up your style game with this dark blue polo shirt from Mumbai Indians. The bold printed pattern and regular fit make a statement about your unwavering support for the team. Made from comfortable cotton material, it's perfect for any occasion, from game day to casual hangouts with friends. Show off your love for the Mumbai Indians and unleash the power of blue - the colour of champions - with this must-have MI polo.