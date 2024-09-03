Introducing the Juventus Sports Core Polo: a sleek fusion of style and team pride. In crisp white with a modern zipper, the vibrant neon green collar and matching Juventus logo on the chest make a bold statement. Meticulously designed for comfort and sophistication, this premium polo is a must-have for dedicated fans. Whether in the stands or casual settings, it seamlessly blends contemporary fashion with unwavering team loyalty. Elevate your wardrobe with the Juventus Sports Core Polo Ğ a concise yet powerful expression of your passion for Juventus. Short on words, big on style Ğ this polo is your key to flaunting team pride with flair!