Introducing Our Navy Round Neck T-Shirt, Crafted With Premium 100% Cotton Pique Fabric. This Tee Offers Exceptional Comfort And Breathability, Making It Perfect For The Icc World Cup 2023. The Short Sleeves Provide A Relaxed Fit, Allowing You To Cheer On Your Favorite Team With Ease. With Its Solid Graphic Print And Pattern Coverage On The Chest, This T-Shirt Showcases A Trendy And Sporty Design. Designed With Convenience In Mind, It Features No Pocket For A Clean And Streamlined Look. Made With High-Quality Knitted Fabric, It Ensures Both Durability And Style. Show Your Support In Style With This Navy T-Shirt And Be A True Cricket Enthusiast!