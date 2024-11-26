Kick off your cricketing journey with this sporty blue Team India Polo Collared T-Shirt, specially crafted for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Flaunting a vibrant India print across the chest, this t-shirt showcases your unwavering support for the team. Made from premium polyester, it guarantees superior comfort and durability. The button closure adds a touch of sophistication, while the iconic Team India and ICC World Cup 2023 logos take your style to a whole new level. Whether you're on the field or cheering from the stands, this t-shirt is the perfect companion for showcasing your cricketing passion. Grab yours now and join the cricketing excitement in style!