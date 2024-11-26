Score big on style with this sporty blue Team India Polo Collared T-Shirt, designed exclusively for the ICC World Cup 2023. With an eye-catching India print across the chest and dark blue shoulders, this t-shirt exudes confidence and team spirit. Made from high-quality polyester, it ensures durability and a comfortable fit. The button closure adds a touch of sophistication to your cricket-inspired ensemble. Complete with the official Team India and ICC World Cup 2023 logos, this t-shirt is a must-have for every cricket enthusiast. Step up your fashion game and show your support for Team India in the most stylish way possible.