Hardik Pandya
Men Decode Athleisure Polo Neck Casual Wear Green T-Shirt
4.6
60 Ratings
₹599
MRP
₹999
40%off
Inclusive of all taxes
Select Size
SIZE GUIDE
S
M
L
XL
XXL
Moves with You
Keep things fresh consistently. The ease of the light-weight fabric makes you run, stretch, and work out without feeling strained.
Unmatched Quality
Dominate your game with resilience. Built with dual-stitch material that lasts through every wear.
Easy on the Skin
Comfort with every move. Our soft fabric keeps you itch-free, and helps you perform your best, no matter how intense the action gets.
Sleek Sleeves
Feel as good as you look. The ribbed sleeves are super-soft and cozy against the skin.
Always Sharp
Be consistently comfortable day in and day out. The crisp polo collar is the perfect mix of style and substance.
Specification & Packing
Fit
Regular Fit
Fabric
Polyester
Brand
Hardik Pandya Collection
Brand Colour
Green
Primary Colour
Green
Sleeve Length
Short Sleeves
Closure
Button
Neck
Collar
Pattern
Solid
Print or Pattern Type
Brand Logo
Pattern Coverage
Chest
Weave Type
Knitted
Gender
Men
Climate
All Weather
Description
Inspire confidence with the casual. Designed for intensity, Level is made for those who always demand peak performance of themselves, yet want to look casual. Its high-grade material enhances durability and underscores an appeal that complements every athlete's lifestyle to the tee. Soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfortable. 2-way stretch that sets it apart from the rest. Quick-dry material so you won't need to sweat it. Durable quality that lasts through every wear.
Material & Care
Wash Inside Out, Machine Wash Cold, Normal Cycle, Do Not Bleach, Flat Dry in Shade, Cool Iron, Do Not Iron on Decoration.
Product Reviews
Top FanCode Reviews
4.6
/5
60 Ratings
18 Reviews
Kunal Kumar
Certified Buyer
5.0
Rated
Size L | August 07, 2024
Hardik Pandya’s new line perfectly blends style with performance. I’m impressed with the comfort and quality though price is on a higher side
View All Reviews
Corporate Office
Company Name: DSG Experiences and Events Private Limited
Unit No. 1201-1202, 12th floor, Wing A, One BKC, G Block, Plot No. 66, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India.
GSTIN: 27AAJCD5256B1ZS
CIN: U52520MH2022PTC389405
