Show your team spirit in style. Represent the Delhi Capitals in style with this classic navy polo tee. Made from comfortable cotton, it's perfect for any true fan who wants to keep things simple yet stylish. The printed pattern adds a touch of team spirit to your outfit, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe for any day or night occasion. For the true fan who wants to represent their team in a subtle yet effective way, this navy tee is a must-have item.