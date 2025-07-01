Keep your beverages at the perfect temperature with the Gujarat Titans Travel Mug. Crafted from durable stainless steel, this 450 ml mug features vacuum insulation and double-walled design to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. The leakproof lid ensures mess-free portability, making it ideal for commutes, workouts, or match-day excitement. It's the ultimate blend of style and practicality. Stay refreshed and show your team pride wherever you go.