How do I know your items are real?

This is not only the biggest and most important question we’re asked, it's also the one we get most often. Assuring you that the signatures on our products are genuine is our most important mission. All of our signatures are acquired during private signing sessions – we never, ever accost players at matches, outside training grounds or in airport terminals and we never, ever buy products from companies who do this. We also never buy memorabilia from the public. We shoot photos and videos of the players signing the items. We provide details of where and when each item was signed on our official Certificate of Authenticity (COA). And yet, we are constantly looking for new ways to prove that we are the real deal and we remain committed to that goal. If there are new ways for us to demonstrate our credibility, we will work hard to implement those measures. After all, authenticity means everything to us because it means everything to you.

Do items from Icons.com come with proof of authenticity?

Of course! All our signed items come with an official Certificate of Authenticity (COA). Regular products come with an Icons branded COA, authenticated by our CEO Dan Jamieson. The COA acts as your proof that the signature on the item you have is authentic. On it you’ll find any and all details that we have available to us, such as the date the item was signed; the city in which it was signed; and photographic evidence of the player signing the item. If we have it, we’ll display it. Our Icons COAs also have a uniquely-coded hologram stuck to them – this matches another hologram that we place on the product. Licensed products, such as our Official Messi Signed Merchandise and official FIFA World Cup products, come with a very similar COA. These COAs have their own branding and styles but serve their purpose in exactly the same manner as all other Icons COAs.

Can I return this item?

Due to the exclusive and collectible nature of signed memorabilia, we do not accept returns or exchanges. Each item is carefully curated and authenticated to ensure premium quality and one-of-a-kind value.

How is it packaged and shipped?

Your memorabilia is professionally framed, packed with archival-grade materials, and shipped from our Mumbai-based secure warehouse using insured and trackable delivery partners. We ensure your item arrives in perfect condition. No additional custom charges or delivery fee is applicable

How do I contact someone for more information?