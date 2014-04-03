In our endeavor to solidify our positioning as India’s Best Talent Academy, both on and off the field, we came up with the idea of partnering with an institution based out of our home state, known for it's excellence in design, and training the most talented design students across the country.

We partnered with NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) in Jodhpur to design the IPL 2025 jerseys. This task was taken up by students of NIFT who drew inspiration from the heritage of Rajasthan. The one we’ve chosen to go ahead with draws it’s inspiration from the Motifs present inside the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) at Chittorgarh.

The motifs found inside the Vijay Stambh, have been arranged into the overlapping triangles formation. They converge to cover all four directions, symbolizing the Royals’ mastery over the field, ensuring no angle of the game is left unexplored. While the motifs and triangles face different ways, as a collectives as they come together as one-diverse in skill yet bound by a single goal: VICTORY