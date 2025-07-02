In our endeavor to solidify our positioning as India’s Best Talent Academy—both on and off the field—we envisioned a collaboration rooted in design excellence from our home state.

To bring this vision to life, we partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Jodhpur, an institution renowned for nurturing some of the most talented design students across the country.

Together, we set out to create something truly unique for IPL 2025—our official team jersey. Designed by NIFT students, the jersey draws deep inspiration from the rich heritage of Rajasthan.

The final design we selected is inspired by the motifs found inside the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) at Chittorgarh. Built in 1448, the Tower commemorates the victory of Rajput King Rana Kumbha over the invading Mughal forces led by Mahmud Khilji. A symbol of valor, unity, and resilience, the Tower reflects the spirit of “unity in diversity”—a spirit echoed in our team’s DNA.

These intricate motifs have been reimagined into an overlapping triangle formation, radiating in all four directions. This symbolizes the Royals’ command over every corner of the field, leaving no angle unexplored. Though the triangles and motifs face different directions—much like our players with varied strengths—they come together as one.

Diverse in skill. United in purpose. Bound by one goal: VICTORY.